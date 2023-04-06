Oct. 31, 1934—March 31, 2023

MAUSTON—Harold R. Johnson, age 88, of Mauston, passed away on Friday March 31, 2023, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by his family. Harold was the son of Bertel and Grace (Remington) Johnson and was born on October 31, 1934, at the home of his parents in the Town of Lindina in Juneau County. Harold attended Suldal School, a one-room schoolhouse, through the 8th grade and graduated from Mauston High School in 1952.

After graduation Harold enlisted in the Army National Guard. He went to work for Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee and later returned home to work for the Town of Lindina.

Harold was united in marriage to Betty L. Hendrikson on July 9, 1960, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Portage, WI. To this union three children were born: Nancy, Dawn, and Bob.

During the Berlin Crisis Harold served stateside at Ft. Lewis from 1961 to 1962. Harold, Betty, and Nancy lived in Tacoma, WA and later returned to Mauston.

Harold was employed by the Mauston Farmers Co-op for 62 years. He was a member of the Mauston Fire Department for 48 years and a member of the Mauston American Legion Post 81. In his early years he was a member of the 4-H and FFA and was later a member of the Jaycees.

Harold enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends, and watching Badger sports. His favorite pastime was camping with his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Harold is survived by his wife Betty of Mauston; his daughters: Nancy (Frank) Johnson-Pfefferkorn of Madison, WI, and Dawn (Roger) Nelson of Mauston, WI; his son, Bob (Toni) Johnson of Mauston, WI; grandchildren: Kristin (Nate) Shipley, Ashley Nelson, Travis Johnson, and Justin Johnson; and great-grandchildren: Easton and Rowan Shipley. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Estep of Hustler, WI; and his brother, Barney (Joyce) Johnson of Camp Douglas, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Edwin Estep.

A visitation will be held at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St. in New Lisbon on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday April 7, 2023, at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, W8943 County Rd. S, Elroy, WI, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Lucy Hardie officiating. A visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be presented at the church immediately following the service. A private family interment will take place later in Plymouth Cemetery. Condolences can be made online at www.harefuneralhome.com.