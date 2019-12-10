PARDEEVILLE - Harold "Pat" D. Tomlinson, 85, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Divine Savior Hospital, in Portage. He was born Oct. 26, 1934, to Frank and Maude (Fuller) Tomlinson.
Harold shared his last 19 years with his special friend, Caroline. He enjoyed fishing, drinking beer with friends and family, dancing to country western music, and going to the races. Most of all, he enjoyed sitting with his mother-in-law, Lillian, watching the bald eagles at the cabin.
Harold is survived by special friend, Caroline; his children, Lyle Tomlinson, Ryan (Emily) Tomlinson; grandchildren, Joshua Tomlinson, Angela Howard, and Jacob Tomlinson; and his sister-in-law, Leora Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Pacific Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
