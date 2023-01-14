July 16, 1931—Oct. 22, 2022

DADE CITY, FL—Harold Vander Galien, age 91, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22,2022 from his home in Dade City, FL.

Harold was born at the home of his parents, Willard and Jessie (Stiemsma) Vander Galien on July 16, 1931 in Cambria, WI. At the age of 20, Harold moved to Michigan where he met his wife and owned/operated a nursing home.

At age 43, he moved his family to Dade City, FL where he owned his own business installing/repairing air conditioners.

Over several year, he had 20 acres of orange grove that he maintained. Also, he maintained several rental units for over 30 years. He loved being outside working on their property. Also, he enjoyed doing various puzzles like crossword or sudoko or word search.

Harold was active in church all his life. He served on various committees and as a Deacon. He supported the church financially and volunteering to do various projects. Also, he financially supported several missionaries and various Christian organizations. Harold lived a Christian life and would daily read his bible and pray for his family and other needs.

He is survived by his loving wife Angie Vander Galien and they were married 66 years; three children: Laura (Casey) Pater, Don (Tina) Vander Galien, Cheryl (Paul) Webb; eight grandchildren: Nathan (Giselle) Pater, T.J. (Cheria) Vander Galien, Mary (Jeff) Hall, David (Rebecca) Pater, Joshua Vander Galien, Deborah Cooley, Jonah Webb, Adam Webb. Also, eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by five sisters: Erma (Don) Kindschuh, Bea (Ken) Smits, Norma (Tom) Meyer, Sue (Craig) Pihl, June (Rich) Greenfield; also survived by two brothers: Roy (Linda) Galien and Warren (Mitzi) Vander Galien.

He is preceded in death by two brothers: Gilbert (Texie) Vander Galien and William (Evelyn) Vander Galien.