Harold W. Reick

PORTAGE, Wisconsin – Harold William (Bill) Reick, 86, died peacefully on January 21, 2022, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. Bill was born May 31, 1935, in Portage, WI, the son of Alfred and Evelyn (McQueen) Reick.
On November 1, 1957, Bill married Karen June Paske at St. John’s Church in Portage, Wisconsin. Karen proceeded him in death in 2021. They were married for 63 years.
Bill served proudly in the Wisconsin Army National Guard as a tracked vehicle mechanic with Company B, 232nd Transportation Battalion, 32nd Infantry (Red Arrow) Division. In 1962, he was mobilized in support of the Berlin Crisis and relocated the family to Ft. Lewis Washington. Upon being released from active duty, the family settled in Portage, WI. He was honorably discharged from service in 1964 at the rank of Sargeant-E5.
Bill loved travelling with his wife, Karen. They logged thousands of miles in their van traversing the US. Besides regular trips to Wisconsin, they were fond of the Oregon coast, Utah, Montana, and Arizona. They also enjoyed traveling with their children to places in California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Florida.
Bill was fascinated with old tractors, fire engines and gold dredges. He enjoyed reading about them, visiting museums, and going to shows. He was a consummate tinkerer and intuitive mechanic that could fix anything from a toaster to a roadster. He spent countless hours working on projects in his garage and helping others with their vehicles. Bill loved home cooking. Some of his favorites were biscuits and gravy, beef pot roast, and apple pie; “you can leave the pot of coffee on the table.”
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by: his children: Thomas, Jerry (Jenelle), Sandra, Richard (Pam), and Lisa; grandchildren: Keith (Lori), Madilyn, Alexander, Nicole, Ashely (Scott); great-granddaughter, Isabella; sisters: Pauline Miner of Altoona, Iowa and Judy (Phillip) Rygiewicz of Portage, WI; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
To all who knew him, Bill was a kind and gentle man. He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of monetary gifts or flowers for the family, please consider donating to your favorite charity.
Visitation and a service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, Wisconsin. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com).
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00. A short service will be held at 11:00, followed immediately by interment at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery (also known as Caledonia Cemetery) N5719 Owen Park Rd, Portage, WI 53901.
