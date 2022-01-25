Harold W. Reick

PORTAGE, Wisconsin – Harold William (Bill) Reick, 86, died peacefully on January 21, 2022, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. Bill was born May 31, 1935, in Portage, WI, the son of Alfred and Evelyn (McQueen) Reick.

On November 1, 1957, Bill married Karen June Paske at St. John’s Church in Portage, Wisconsin. Karen proceeded him in death in 2021. They were married for 63 years.

Bill served proudly in the Wisconsin Army National Guard as a tracked vehicle mechanic with Company B, 232nd Transportation Battalion, 32nd Infantry (Red Arrow) Division. In 1962, he was mobilized in support of the Berlin Crisis and relocated the family to Ft. Lewis Washington. Upon being released from active duty, the family settled in Portage, WI. He was honorably discharged from service in 1964 at the rank of Sargeant-E5.

Bill loved travelling with his wife, Karen. They logged thousands of miles in their van traversing the US. Besides regular trips to Wisconsin, they were fond of the Oregon coast, Utah, Montana, and Arizona. They also enjoyed traveling with their children to places in California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Florida.