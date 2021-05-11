Harp, Judy Marie (Alexander)

PORTAGE/PARDEEVILLE – Judy Marie (Alexander) Harp, age 79, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at home, in her sleep. Judy was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Portage, Wis., to Glenn and Helen (McMillen) Alexander of rural Endeavor, Wis. She had three older brothers, Jack, Glenn Jr., and Don; and two younger sisters, Joan and Bonnie. She attended grade school in Endeavor and graduated from Portage High School in 1959. She married Chester Harp on Feb. 11, 1961, and together they had five children. Chester passed away in 1983, and Judy never remarried.

Judy made many friends over the years and held the reputation of being a hard worker with a sense of humor who was easy to like. Although she worked numerous jobs during her lifetime, her lifelong occupation was her family.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jack and Don; sister, Bonnie Ahlen; and in-laws, Charles Dummer, Karl Ahlen, Walter and Viola Harp, Frank and Joyce Harp, Clayton and Thelma Harp, Raymond (Bob) Harp, Hayden Harp, and Virgil Harp.

Judy is survived by her brother, Glenn (Agnes) Alexander; sister, Joan Dummer; children, David (Mindy) Harp, Karen (Thomas) Kreis, Sharon Harp (Eric Hansel), Barbara (Keith) Rogers, and Marsha (Corby) Neef; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and countless extended family members and friends.