July 29, 1926—March 21, 2023

WAUPUN—Harriet L. Schouten, 96, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Prairie Ridge in Waupun.

Harriet was born July 29, 1926, the daughter of William and Johanna Duitman Schouten. Harriet was a lifelong resident of the Waupun area. During these years she was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory, Waupun Memorial Hospital, and The Christian Home. She was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun.

Harriet is survived by a son, David (Tina) Schouten of Sheboygan; two grandsons: D.J. Schouten and Brad Schouten of Sheboygan; granddaughter, Jennifer Schouten of Menomonee Falls, WI; great-grandson, Bladen Martinez; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Harriet Schouten will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.