Harris, Calvin W.

PARDEEVILLE - Calvin William Harris, 91, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 25, 1928 at home in Scott Township, the son of Clifford and Marian (Cuff) Harris.
He moved to the Poynette - Leeds area in 1936, attended Langlade Country School and graduated from Poynette High School in 1947. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Japan. Calvin was united in marriage to Elaine Wichmann August 28, 1971 at Frieden's Lutheran Church in Randolph. After returning from the service, Calvin worked as a farm hand for a few years, then at Arlington Feed Mill, and finally at Research Products in Poynette for 30 years retiring in 1994. After retirement, Calvin kept busy doing yard work and snow removal, which he did well into his 80's for several people and businesses.
Calvin had a great love for old cars, washing cars, and tinkering in the garage. He also enjoyed going to antique car shows, attending parades, and visits from his grandchildren. Calvin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville for over 40 years and served on the church council.
Survivors include his wife Elaine of 48 years; three daughters Linda Dahnert of Lindenhurst, Ill, Lisa (Joel) Koch of Sidney, Mont., and Julie (Brent) Heitmann of Juneau; six grandchildren Megan and Callie Dahnert, Katie and Kenzie Koch, and Christian and Emma Heitmann; two brothers Norman (Beverly) Harris of Poynette and Leland (Kenlyn) Harris of DeForest; two sisters-in-law Dorothy (Roger) Schultz of Markesan and Mary (Dick) Grieger of Randolph and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. A visitation (with 10 or less people at one time due to social distancing regulations) will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
