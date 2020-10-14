Harris, Dena J.

WATERLOO - On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Heaven welcomed home one of the brightest souls the world has ever seen. Dena Jean (Schimming) Frentzel, 55, of Waterloo, passed away in the home of her loving mother after fighting a hard battle against brain cancer over the last five years. She was born Nov. 21, 1964, in Columbus, Wis., to parents, Marvin and Karen (Ellis) Frentzel.

Dena shared a special and close relationship with her mother, with the two of them traveling and thrifting together on countless occasions. No garage sale was safe from their thrifty attentions! They loved trying all of the delicious recipes Dena would find and were always experimenting with new art and craft techniques.

While Dena worked in manufacturing, she was an accomplished and gifted crafter. She made the most wonderful handmade cards and scrapbooks, along with decorations and gifts. She was always trying new things and buying more supplies. Her passion for crafting ran so deep, she had ink running through her veins and Cricut cartridges in her heart.

Dena's greatest love was for her family. She was a warm, shining sun and her children and grandchildren were the planets that orbited her, drawn in by the immeasurable love she had for them. Dena showed her loved ones how much they meant to her in so many ways, always showering them in love and gifts she found or made.