Harris, Elaine C.

PARDEEVILLE - Elaine C. Harris, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away unexpectedly with family by her side Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born Feb. 25, 1944 in Randolph, the daughter of Gordon and Elda (Schultz) Wichmann.

Elaine was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph. She attended south Randolph Country School and graduated from Randolph High School as salutatorian in 1962. After graduation, Elaine started working at Dairyman's State Bank in Randolph for ten years, then did daycare for several years before returning to work at the bank in Pardeeville for 24 years, retiring in 2008. Elaine was united in marriage to Calvin Harris at Friedens Lutheran Church Aug. 28, 1971.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville for over 45 years and a member of the Ladies' Aide serving several terms as treasurer. Elaine was proud of her family and was always interested in their activities. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and embroidery, especially counted cross stitch. She also liked watching the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sports teams.