Harris, Elaine C.

PARDEEVILLE - Elaine C. Harris, 76, of Pardeeville, passed away unexpectedly with family by her side Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born Feb. 25, 1944 in Randolph, the daughter of Gordon and Elda (Schultz) Wichmann.
Elaine was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph. She attended south Randolph Country School and graduated from Randolph High School as salutatorian in 1962. After graduation, Elaine started working at Dairyman's State Bank in Randolph for ten years, then did daycare for several years before returning to work at the bank in Pardeeville for 24 years, retiring in 2008. Elaine was united in marriage to Calvin Harris at Friedens Lutheran Church Aug. 28, 1971.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville for over 45 years and a member of the Ladies' Aide serving several terms as treasurer. Elaine was proud of her family and was always interested in their activities. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and embroidery, especially counted cross stitch. She also liked watching the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sports teams.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Dahnert of Lindenhurst, Ill, Lisa (Joel) Koch of Sidney, Mont., and Julie (Brent) Heitmann of Juneau; six grandchildren, Megan and Callie Dahnert, Katie and Kenzie Koch, and Christian and Emma Heitmann; two sisters, Dorothy (Roger) Schultz of Markesan, and Mary (Dick) Grieger of Randolph; two brothers-in-law Norman (Beverly) Harris of Poynette and Leland (Kenlyn) Harris of DeForest. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Calvin.
Funeral services with social distancing and mask mandate will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of services at the church Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
