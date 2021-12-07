Harrison, Monica Carole

BARABOO - Monica C. Harrison, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was born in Baraboo on Feb. 7, 1947, to Frank and Gladys (Gomon) Marini.

Monica grew up in Rock Springs, a small town she loved, and graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg in 1965. She especially enjoyed singing soprano in Triple Trio performances. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1969 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1970, where she earned a master's degree in library science.

In 1970, Monica married Thomas W. Brei. She was blessed with two children, Andy and Kati, of whom she is extremely proud. In 1999, she married Richard W. Harrison. After retirement they built their dream home in the Baraboo Bluffs.

Monica was a children's librarian at the Madison Public Library, and later a special events and public programs coordinator for the Wisconsin State Historical Society Museum. She loved her work, as it gave her the opportunity to learn every day. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was a lifelong fan of Milwaukee baseball teams and a fan of UW men's basketball and women's volleyball. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, where she was volunteer librarian and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.