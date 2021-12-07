Harrison, Monica Carole

BARABOO - Monica C. Harrison, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was born in Baraboo on Feb. 7, 1947, to Frank and Gladys (Gomon) Marini.
Monica grew up in Rock Springs, a small town she loved, and graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg in 1965. She especially enjoyed singing soprano in Triple Trio performances. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1969 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1970, where she earned a master's degree in library science.
In 1970, Monica married Thomas W. Brei. She was blessed with two children, Andy and Kati, of whom she is extremely proud. In 1999, she married Richard W. Harrison. After retirement they built their dream home in the Baraboo Bluffs.
Monica was a children's librarian at the Madison Public Library, and later a special events and public programs coordinator for the Wisconsin State Historical Society Museum. She loved her work, as it gave her the opportunity to learn every day. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was a lifelong fan of Milwaukee baseball teams and a fan of UW men's basketball and women's volleyball. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, where she was volunteer librarian and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Monica was preceded in death by her father, Frank Marini; step-daughter, Lisa Harrison Gray; nephew, Matthew Liegel; and sister, Janice Bakkum.
She is survived by her mother, Gladys Marini; cherished husband, Richard W. Harrison; beloved children, Andrew (Kim) Brei and Kathryn (Geoffrey) Bares; adored grandchildren, Ella and Mia Brei, and Evelyn, Bianca, Patrick, and Leopold Bares; step-son, Don (Jane) Harrison; step-grandchildren, Henry and Walter Harrison; siblings, Rita Bates, Mike (Dianne) Marini, and Julie (Marcus) Liegel; brother-in-law, Ron Bakkum; dear friend, Mary Fish; and many other relatives and friends. The book club "Mavens," Carol, Kelly, Kerman, Jane, and Osahmin (deceased), were her special friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, with a luncheon to follow. The Mass will be livestreamed for those who wish to view. Private interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Historical Society, Agrace Hospice, the Wisconsin State Historical Society Museum, or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice, the UW Hospital staff and Dr. Nadiminti for their exceptional care.
"The grave itself is but a covered bridge leading from light to light through a brief darkness."
