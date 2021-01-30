Harrison, Robert L.

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was born on May 10, 1938, in Sumpter, Wis., to Royce and Lorene (Litscher) Harrison.

The eldest of five, Robert was raised in North Freedom and attended Baraboo High School. He married Diane Segebrecht on July 1, 1961, in Madison. Robert was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He owned and operated a large farm in Stoughton for nearly 15 years. As the children moved out, Robert started B & D Roofing and Siding. He was quite proud of his business and was very dedicated to its success.

Robert enjoyed getting together with family at gatherings/holiday events and loved playing with the grandkids. He was an avid Packers and Badgers football fan. Robert loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed keeping bees and feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed antiquing with friends and was active as a volunteer at the Rock River Thresheree.