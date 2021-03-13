 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrison, Robert L.
entries

Harrison, Robert L.

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Harrison

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home with updated hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

+1 
Harrison, Robert L.

Robert L. Harrison

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News