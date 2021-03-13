Harrison, Robert L.

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home with updated hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.