Harrison, Robert L.

STOUGHTON – Robert L. Harrison, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home with updated hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)