Harry, David Lee

NECEDAH - David Lee Harry, 34, of Necedah, Wis., died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack at his home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. David was born July 9, 1986, to William and Sandra (Frydenlund) Harry, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He graduated from Necedah High School in 2005.

David was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, where he was baptized August 17, 1986, and confirmed May 13, 2001.

David had the heart of an artist. From when he was able to hold a pencil, he began creating impressive drawings that just got better as he grew older. One of his favorite things to draw was Batman. He then moved into film and created movies that his family and friends enjoyed watching.

David loved the outdoors. When he wasn't taking on friends in the video game world, he would be found outside. Hanging out with family and friends around a bonfire was where David loved to be. His funny wit and kind and creative heart will be missed by many.