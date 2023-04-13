The Harry E. Curtis family invites you to attend Harry’s Memorial Service Mass on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Faustina’s Catholic Church, (St. Andrews), Hwy 22, Buffalo Township, Marquette County, WI. The visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass, and Graveside Service with Military Honors. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 318 S. Main Street, Pardeeville, WI.