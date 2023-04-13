The Harry E. Curtis family invites you to attend Harry’s Memorial Service Mass on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Faustina’s Catholic Church, (St. Andrews), Hwy 22, Buffalo Township, Marquette County, WI. The visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass, and Graveside Service with Military Honors. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 318 S. Main Street, Pardeeville, WI.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)