Oct. 21, 1922—Feb. 4, 2023

MONTELLO – Harry Edward Curtis, age 100, of Montello, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Harry was born on October 21, 1922, in Portage, the son of Cephas and Irene (Lynch) Curtis. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1940.

He served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. His tour of duty included the Russell Islands during the Atlantic Pacific Campaign.

Harry was married to Rhynelda Tritz on April 10, 1948, in Portage. He had farmed and worked for General Indicator (now Everbrite) as a welder for 28 years.

Harry was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Buffalo Township. He also belonged to the 40+8 Club and VFW Post 10263 in Pardeeville, where he was a member of the Honor Guard years ago.

Dad loved to play cards, especially euchre, sheepshead and cribbage with family and friends. A favorite saying was “know when to hold’em, know when to fold’em and when to lay’em down”. Harry celebrated his 100th birthday with a party on October 22, 2022, attended by many friends and relatives from as far away as Florida and North Carolina.

He is survived by his children: Renee (Bruce) Schuelke and Connie (Dennis) Streich; five grandchildren: Todd (Luisa) Schuelke, Nicole (Brent Behling) Schuelke, Erik (Ashley) Schuelke, Michelle (Curt) Nummerdor and Mara (Joel) Phelps; five great-grandchildren: Emma, Lorelai, Isabelle, Sadie and Danny; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhynelda, two infants: Bruce Edward and Maureen Mary, a granddaughter, Rachael, three brothers and three sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.