Harry R. Bruch, Jr.

Sept. 12, 1947—Nov. 14, 2022

FALL RIVER—Harry “Skip” R. Bruch, Jr., age 75, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.

Harry was born in Pasadena, CA, on September 12, 1947 and grew up in West Allis, the son of June (Fabian) and Harry Bruch, Sr.

On December 31, 1970, he was united in marriage to his wife, Nancy Brown in Hoffman Estates, IL. He worked at Countryside GM for several year and loved his job. Harry took pride in mowing the lawn and enjoyed taking care of his cats, as well as sitting on the deck watching the birds and wildlife. Above all, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchild, often slipping them money when parents weren’t looking.

Harry is survived by his wife, Nancy Bruch of Fall River; children: Christine (Dennis) Kasmiski of Randolph, Les (Kim) Bruch of Beaver Dam, and Heather (Luis) Nunez of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Sierra, Bowen, Josephine, and Jaxon; great-grandchild, Sophia; siblings: Bruce Bruch of MO and Pam (Ken) Lange of Dousman; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and other relatives.

Services for Harry will be held at a later date.

Services for Harry will be held at a later date.