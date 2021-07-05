Hartl, Marcus L.

FOX LAKE—Marcus L. Hartl, 77, of Fox Lake passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
