Hartl, Marcus L.

FOX LAKE - Marcus L. Hartl, 77, of Fox Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Marcus was born the son of Delbert and Clara (Velnetske) Hartl on Oct. 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Mark was employed with Krielkamp Trucking for over 30 years until his retirement.

Mark was an avid Packers fan and NASCAR enthusiast. He loved working in his yard and hosting Labor Day parties complete with fireworks. Mark enjoyed taking his '72 Chevelle to many car shows, along with Lori and his son, Joe. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and generosity.

Mark is survived by his life partner, Loralynn Retzlaff of Fox Lake; his children, Joe (Lynette) Hartl of Sullivan, Cindy (Phil) Schwantes of Beaver Dam, Michelle Landdeck of Beaver Dam, and Doug Herreman (fiancée, Deb) of Hartford; grandchildren, Nicole Lange, Ashley Smith, Logan Smith, Maclean Landdeck, Molly Landdeck, Victor Licata, and Isaac Schumacher; great-grandchildren, Brandi, Emma, and Chase Lange; brothers, James and Kieth Hartl; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Dereck Potkovic.