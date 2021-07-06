Hartl, Marcus L.

FOX LAKE - Marcus L. Hartl, 77, of Fox Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Marcus was born the son of Delbert and Clara (Velnetske) Hartl on Oct. 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Mark was employed with Krielkamp Trucking for over 30 years until his retirement.
Mark was an avid Packers fan and NASCAR enthusiast. He loved working in his yard and hosting Labor Day parties complete with fireworks. Mark enjoyed taking his '72 Chevelle to many car shows, along with Lori and his son, Joe. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and generosity.
Mark is survived by his life partner, Loralynn Retzlaff of Fox Lake; his children, Joe (Lynette) Hartl of Sullivan, Cindy (Phil) Schwantes of Beaver Dam, Michelle Landdeck of Beaver Dam, and Doug Herreman (fiancée, Deb) of Hartford; grandchildren, Nicole Lange, Ashley Smith, Logan Smith, Maclean Landdeck, Molly Landdeck, Victor Licata, and Isaac Schumacher; great-grandchildren, Brandi, Emma, and Chase Lange; brothers, James and Kieth Hartl; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Dereck Potkovic.
A visitation will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Sunday, July 11, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)