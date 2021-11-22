Hartmann, Paul Arnold

MAYVILLE—Paul Arnold Hartmann, age 83, of Mayville was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Fond du Lac to Arnold and Stella Hartmann (Desimowich). He was united in marriage to Joanne Mayer on Sept. 3, 1960 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Leroy.

Paul graduated from Mayville High School. He enlisted in the Navy and was a Petty Officer First Class and worked in the engine room. Paul drove forklift at Purity Cheese in Mayville, then was a city mail carrier in Mayville, then worked for Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac, and later Paul was hired as meat inspector for the State of Wisconsin. He went on to get various certifications to inspect meat processing plants around Wisconsin.

Paul loved his family and being Mr. Fix-It. He could fix anything or teach you how to get along without it. Sometimes what he fixed was better than new when Paul finished with it. He was a “gearhead” and enjoyed his old car collection, going to car shows, and anything to do with automobiles past and present.