Hartmann, Paul Arnold

MAYVILLE—Paul Arnold Hartmann, age 83, of Mayville was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Fond du Lac to Arnold and Stella Hartmann (Desimowich). He was united in marriage to Joanne Mayer on Sept. 3, 1960 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Leroy.
Paul graduated from Mayville High School. He enlisted in the Navy and was a Petty Officer First Class and worked in the engine room. Paul drove forklift at Purity Cheese in Mayville, then was a city mail carrier in Mayville, then worked for Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac, and later Paul was hired as meat inspector for the State of Wisconsin. He went on to get various certifications to inspect meat processing plants around Wisconsin.
Paul loved his family and being Mr. Fix-It. He could fix anything or teach you how to get along without it. Sometimes what he fixed was better than new when Paul finished with it. He was a “gearhead” and enjoyed his old car collection, going to car shows, and anything to do with automobiles past and present.
Paul’s main adoration in life was his wife, Joanne. She held it all together. Sadly, Joanne passed away in 2001. Paul and Joanne had a large collection of antiques, especially clocks and dolls. Paul and Joanne are now reunited in heaven and will be together forever.
Those Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Chris (Don) Wondra, Paula (Bruce) Stoy, and Mary (Al) Erke; three grandchildren, Katie and Nick Wondra and Paul Erke; brother, Dave (Marge) Hartmann; sisters-in-law, Adeline (Bob) Stommel and Mary Jane (the late Gene) Polster. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Francis) Hilbert and Anita (Larry) Brockman; and brother-in-law, Leo Mayer.
Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (112 S German St., Mayville, Wis. 53050). Interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mayville following Mass.
Paul’s family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Paul’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Paula and Bruce Stoy for the loving care they provided for Dad.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paul’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com...
