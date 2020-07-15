Hartwig, Arthur John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN - Arthur John Hartwig, 98, of Berlin and formerly of Mayville and Fox Lake, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday, July 12, 2020.

Arthur was born the son of William and Elfrieda (Reabe) Hartwig on Oct. 9, 1921, in Mayville. He was united in marriage with Esther H. Bogenschneider on June 8, 1946, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Town of Theresa. Arthur farmed in the Town of Theresa.

Arthur was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and was a member of the Fox Lake Post #703 for 77 years. Arthur was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the lottery but finally won and went to Heaven.

Arthur is survived by his son, Russell A. (Beth) Hartwig of Berlin; daughter-in-law, Mary (Henry) Salgado; grandchildren, Jonathon (Angela) Hartwig, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. William) Lindstrum, Penny (special friend Daniel) Wiser, Melissa (Mike) Neu; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Hartwig and Laurelee Hartwig. Arthur is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther in 2015; son, James in 1988; and his six brothers and two sisters.