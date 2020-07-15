Hartwig, Arthur John

BERLIN - Arthur John Hartwig, 98, of Berlin and formerly of Mayville and Fox Lake, passed away at his home with his family at his side on Monday, July 12, 2020.
Arthur was born the son of William and Elfrieda (Reabe) Hartwig on Oct. 9, 1921, in Mayville. He was united in marriage with Esther H. Bogenschneider on June 8, 1946, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Town of Theresa. Arthur farmed in the Town of Theresa.
Arthur was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany and was a member of the Fox Lake Post #703 for 77 years. Arthur was an avid reader, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the lottery but finally won and went to Heaven.
Arthur is survived by his son, Russell A. (Beth) Hartwig of Berlin; daughter-in-law, Mary (Henry) Salgado; grandchildren, Jonathon (Angela) Hartwig, Dr. Jennifer (Dr. William) Lindstrum, Penny (special friend Daniel) Wiser, Melissa (Mike) Neu; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Hartwig and Laurelee Hartwig. Arthur is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther in 2015; son, James in 1988; and his six brothers and two sisters.
A private family memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fox Lake with the Reverend David Nottling officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #703. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.
In lieu of flowers, please plant perennial flowers in Arthur's memory. Cards of sympathy and support may be directed to Russell Hartwig; 145 Leffert Street, Berlin, WI 54923.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)