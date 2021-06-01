Hartzheim, Michael J.

BEAVER DAM—Michael J. Hartzheim, age 72, died unexpectedly from complications of Valley Fever on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Gilbert Mercy Hospital in Arizona.
Funeral services are pending for later this summer.
A full obituary will be run in the coming weeks.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)