Hartzheim, Michael J.

BEAVER DAM—Michael J. Hartzheim, age 72, died unexpectedly from complications of Valley Fever on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Gilbert Mercy Hospital in Arizona.

Funeral services are pending for later this summer.

A full obituary will be run in the coming weeks.

