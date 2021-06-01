 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartzheim, Michael J.
0 entries

Hartzheim, Michael J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM—Michael J. Hartzheim, age 72, died unexpectedly from complications of Valley Fever on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Gilbert Mercy Hospital in Arizona.

Funeral services are pending for later this summer.

A full obituary will be run in the coming weeks.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News