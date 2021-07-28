Hartzheim, Michael John

Michael "Mike" Hartzheim was born on Sept. 7, 1948, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to John "Jack" and Barbara (Hutter) Hartzheim. Mike grew up in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1966. After graduating from Milwaukee Area Technical College, he worked for a while to earn money to continue his education at UW-Whitewater where he earned a BBA, finance degree. He was employed by the State of Wisconsin at Fox Lake Correctional Institution until he retired in 2002. Michael married Diane Kopecky on Dec. 27, 1975, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Michael's avocation was the game of golf. As a youth, he learned the sport at Old Hickory Golf Club. It became a lifelong passion. Not only did he enjoy playing rounds with friends and participating in tournaments, but through many years he served on numerous golf committees and boards. He served on and chaired committees at Old Hickory, as well as serving on the board and as president. Since 1988, Mike had been a WSGA Director, serving on the board for 33 years. He was an active tournament volunteer in addition to assignments on the rules, membership, associate director, and course ratings committees. He also served on the WSGA Executive Committee from 2010-2020. In 2004, Mike was elected to the NEWGA Board of Directors and served in that capacity until recently. Within the last few years, he joined the NEWGA Seniors Board. Since 2002, he volunteered as a rules official and tournament worker with the Wisconsin PGA. He also officiated WIAA State Boys and Girls Golf Championships. Michael was a longtime supporter of Evans Scholars Foundation, which awards full tuition and housing scholarships to high-achieving caddies with limited financial means.