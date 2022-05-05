Nov. 19, 1937—May 3, 2022

Harvey Frederick Daane, went to his eternal rest on May 3, 2022, at Hillside Manor, Beaver Dam at the age of 84.

He was born on November 19, 1937, to Harry and Mary (Veenendaal) Daane. Harvey graduated from Brandon High School in 1955. He married his wonderful wife, Elaine (Perry) on August 28, 1957.

Harvey was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, he was also an excellent pool player. He retired from Robin II, as a mechanic, and was known to fix just about anything with a roll of duct tape.

During retirement, he and Elaine enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, providing countless ATV rides around the farm.

He is survived by his wife of 64-years, Elaine; seven children: Dennis (JoAnn), David (JoAnn), Dale (Kathy), Daryl (Cathie), Daniel (Mavis), Diane (Roger) Raimondi and Dawn (Dale) Domke; grandchildren: Tracy DeBoer, Jennifer Minning, Brian, Bradley, Monica Sipes, Melissa Smith, Miranda, Amber, Zachery, Corrisa Leigh, Anthony, Tyler and Jessica; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Harvey was preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Earl; and sisters: Harriet and Linda. His in-laws, Bert and Margaret (LaValle) Perry; brother and sister in-laws: Donald, Alan, Marilyn Marx, Gordon, Maureen and James.

Funeral services for Harvey Daane will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun, with Pastor Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery with a luncheon back at the funeral home. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday, at the funeral home from 5:00—7:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

