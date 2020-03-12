Harvey Goetsch, 92, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Harvey M. Goetsch, 92, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
A visitation for Harvey will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post # 146.
"Harvey's work here is done. He received a call on March 11, 2020, an offer from his Heavenly Father he could not refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with his wife Lillie who has been waiting for him for 15 years, granddaughter Lindsay Joy, family and friends he has not seen in a long time." His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, polka dancing, gardening, and reading the newspaper till his heart's content and everyone is a winner on the Price is Right. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
Harvey was born to Martin and Matilda (Greenberg) Goetsch in the Town of Maine, on Nov. 25, 1927. He attended a one room school house (and yes, we were told many times how he had to walk for miles in a blizzard to get to school ) until the age of 14 when his father died and he had to stay at home and help on the family farm. He served in the United States Army where he finished his education and fought in the Korean War. Harvey was married to Lillie Ann DeGroff on July 16, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Main; they were married 50 years.
Harvey worked as a foreman for the Pied Piper shoe company in the 60s, where they made children's shoes in Wausau, Wis. He transferred to Beaver Dam Weyenberg Shoe Company where he was a foreman for many years; he later changed careers and retired from Kraft Foods in 1993 in Beaver Dam. Harvey had a strong religious faith, enjoyed reading the paper, watching the Price is Right, gardening, painting anything in sight, and if you stood next to him any longer than 5 minutes he would paint you too, going out to eat for a good Wisconsin Fish Fry, a big prime rib steak and a Brandy Old Fashion Sweet with fruit. He loved and adored his children and grandchildren with all his heart; and spending time with them meant the world to him.
Harvey is survived by his four children, Sue Klokow (Greg), Beaver Dam, Mark (Doreen) Goetsch, Beaver Dam, Perry Goetsch, (Kim) Clearwater, Fla., Lisa (Richard) Hopper, Beaver Dam; his 10 grandchildren: Shawn, Nicole, Danielle, Jamie, Casey, Joshua, Britney, Melissa, Justine, Brookelynne; and 14 great grandchildren; his sister, Sally Wassmann of Appleton Wis., sister and brother-in law Carol and Ed Roehl of Berlin, Wis.; brother-in-law, James DeGroff of Stillwater, Okla.; nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lillie in 2005; his granddaughter Lindsay Joy; four brothers; four sisters; as well as other family and friends.
A special thank you to Ellen, Shayla and Jeanette of Beaver Dam Hospice for their loving care and support, for you made it was possible to keep our Dad at home; JoAnn and Anne from Christian Family Solutions and his special caregiver Lois for her loving kindness for treating him like her own father. Most of all, his granddaughter Melissa who spent each night with him for the last 2 years granting him his wish to be able to stay in his own castle till he took his last breath. (That's what our mom called their home "Harvey Castle", because he would never down size). Dad's love was unconditional and this is something we will cherish from his character - and take with us forever. His kindness will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
