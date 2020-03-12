Harvey Goetsch, 92, Beaver Dam

A special thank you to Ellen, Shayla and Jeanette of Beaver Dam Hospice for their loving care and support, for you made it was possible to keep our Dad at home; JoAnn and Anne from Christian Family Solutions and his special caregiver Lois for her loving kindness for treating him like her own father. Most of all, his granddaughter Melissa who spent each night with him for the last 2 years granting him his wish to be able to stay in his own castle till he took his last breath. (That's what our mom called their home "Harvey Castle", because he would never down size). Dad's love was unconditional and this is something we will cherish from his character - and take with us forever. His kindness will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.