Harvey, Paul Henry

RIO - Paul Henry Harvey, age 66, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 19, 2021, at his home in Rio.

Paul was an experienced welder and enjoyed working on automobiles. He enjoyed watching his NASCAR racing. Paul especially liked his Ford Mustangs over the years, too numerous to count.

He is survived by his son, Jacob P. Harvey; siblings, Mary (Gil) Hoerth of Cassenovia, Susan Johnson of Rock Island, Ill., Sonya (Ken) Kessenich of Waunakee, Nancy (Jeff) Rademacher of Delafield, Luanne (Joel) Miller of Columbus, Kathleen Ladwig (Joe Cullen) of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Douglas (Laurie) Harvey of Poynette; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jean Harvey; brother, Brian (Emilie) Karow; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and good friend, Jimmy Gullickson.

The memorial gathering will be at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Monday, June 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The memorial service will follow at church on Monday at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Jane Crawford officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

