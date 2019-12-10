HUSTISFORD - Harvey R. Perschke, of Hustisford, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 77. Harvey was born Dec. 7,1942, in Milwaukee, Wis., son of Harvey and Hilda (nee Hug). He was united in marriage to Judy (nee Knack) Perschke on Feb., 9 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ashippun.
He retired from the Carnation/Nestle Food Company in Oconomowoc, after 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Harvey loved to go camping in the great ‘Up Nort’! Vegetable gardening was another joy. He dearly loved his family and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his two sons, Curtis Perschke of Hustisford, Tim and Deanna Perschke of Hustisford. He is also survived by four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brothers-in-law, Robert Metzdorf and Robert Pergande; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Judy; their son, Darryll Perschke; and his sisters, Wanda Pergande, Lois Metzdorf, and Joyce Spaeth.
Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 269 Lake Street, Hustisford, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. at church. Rev. Jonathon Loescher will officiate.
Interment, Monday at 10 a.m., at Hustisford Cemetery.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed on our website, www.berndt-ledesma.com
