July 13, 1925—May 18, 2022

WAUPUN—Harvey Vande Zande, 96, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac.

Harvey was born July 13, 1925, in the Waupun area the son of Henry T. and Josie Tenpas Vande Zande. Harvey graduated from Waupun High School in 1943. On August 24, 1946 he married Betty Nyhuis in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the Waupun area. In 1982, Harvey retired and they moved to Waupun. Harvey sang gospel music for 20-years with Vande Zande Quartet. He was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church where he served as elder and deacon. In October of 1986 Betty passed away. On December 31, 1987 he married Lois Alsum in Friesland. Following their marriage they resided in Waupun all their married lives. They enjoyed Florida in the winters, traveling, and playing golf.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Lois Vande Zande of Waupun; four daughters: Clarice Rabe of Waupun, Brenda (Paul) Merhalski of Waupun, Lacinda Waehler of Oshkosh, and JoJean (Richard) DeMaa of Waupun; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Bos of Waupun; two step-children: Cindy (Allan) DeVries of Friesland and Shelley (Kevin) Wiersma of Friesland; five step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; two brothers: Lauren (Jean) Vande Zande and Glenn (Marjorie) Vande Zande; son-in-law, David Rabe; and brother-in-law, Marvin Bos.

Funeral services for Harvey Vande Zande will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Cal Vande Zande officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5:00—7:00 p.m. and Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

