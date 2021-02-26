Hasheider, Shirley Elaine (Bass)

SAUK CITY - Shirley Elaine (Bass) Hasheider, of rural Sauk City, was born April 17, 1926, to Floyd K. and Irene L. (Kleiner) Bass in the Town of Sumpter. Their family moved to the Town of Troy in March 1942 after being evicted from their Sumpter home by the Badger Army Ordnance Works. Shirley attended Kern's Corner School, then graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1943. She worked at the Badger Army Ordnance Works until her marriage to Howard C. Hasheider on June 2, 1945. To this union six children were born. Shirley was a member of Black Hawk- Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school, was a 4-H leader, a member of the Little Prairie Homemakers, was the church secretary for over 20 years, and belonged to the United Methodist Women of the Black Hawk Church.