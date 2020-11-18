Haskins, Nancy Lee

BARABOO - On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Nancy Lee Haskins was called home to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by the love of her family at home.

Nancy Lee Lyon was born on March 11, 1942, in Baraboo, Wis. Nancy was a true Angel (Messenger) here on earth, forming numerous youth groups, youth ministries, and biblical teachings. Nancy made sure our youth knew of God, and her many lessons assured that children of all ages were wrapped in the arms of Jesus Christ.

Nancy was a pastor's wife. She was united in marriage to William W. Haskins on Nov. 19, 1960. All the challenges, obstacles, and treasures God put before them not only strengthened their love for each other, but their faith as well. God has a plan - Nancy never questioned that.

Nancy grew up in Lyons (West Baraboo), the daughter of Earl and Madalynne Lyon. Her many stories of helping on her grandparents Roland and Selma LaMar's farm helped form her love of animals and hard work ethic.