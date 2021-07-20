Hasse, Darrell D. and Margy L.

 Skip to main content
WISCONSIN DELLS/REEDSBURG - A time of remembrance, conversation and food for Darrell and Margy Hasse will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Hillpoint, in the church basement.

Darrell D. Hasse, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, of lung/brain cancer at his home.

Margy L. Hasse, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Hillpoint, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg.

