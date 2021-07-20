Hasse, Darrell D. and Margy L.

WISCONSIN DELLS/REEDSBURG - A time of remembrance, conversation and food for Darrell and Margy Hasse will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Hillpoint, in the church basement.
Darrell D. Hasse, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, of lung/brain cancer at his home.
Margy L. Hasse, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Hillpoint, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg.
+1
+1
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)