Hasse, Darrell D.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Darrell D. Hasse, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, of lung/brain cancer, at his home. He was born on Nov. 25, 1958, on his parents Otto and Margy (Rabuck) Hasse's wedding anniversary. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hillpoint. Darrell enjoyed shooting pool in several leagues and tournaments. He was employed by Allen Steele Company Inc. for 29 years.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Neary; parents, Otto and Margy Hasse; and brothers, Roger and Ronald.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Jessica Nordahl of Mauston; grandchildren, Alex, Adrianna and Austin; significant other, Barb King and Cocoa; sister, Sandra (William) Helt; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ron) Hasse of Hillpoint and Cheryle (Roger) Lucht (Ernie Frank) of Wonewoc; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Ed Hasse of Hillpoint, Carrie (John Shaker) Wastlick, Carter and Carsyn of Wonewoc, Graig Helt, Arik Helt, Hunter and Jalissa of Hillpoint, Laura Hasse, Cody Plachetka of Loganville, Matthew Hasse (Sarah Powell), Alex, Brett, Jenna and Thatcher of Hillpoint, Michael (Cassaundra) Hasse and Keeli of Cazenovia; along with many other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID, private family interment will be held with a Celebration of Life for Darrell and his mother, Margy, at a future date.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.