Hatch, Jean Ellen

In many ways Jean was ahead of her time. She was running on country roads long before jogging became a popular exercise. It became a lifelong passion, walking when she no longer ran. She was extremely interested in finance and began investing for herself at 18. She was a keen collector of stamps and coins, bought and refurbished antiques, and loved fashion and interior design. She was a talented opera singer and loved attending operas throughout the U.S. She cherished book club and her very loving friends. She was strong minded and could accomplish most anything she decided to do. Her example taught her children to strive for what they want in life and that they are in charge of their destiny. To overcome cancer, she dedicated herself to a holistic lifestyle. Through her acquired knowledge and expertise, she mentored others dealing with cancer.