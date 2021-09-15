Hatfield, Jeffery M.

NECEDAH - Jeffery M. "Afro" Hatfield, 30, of Necedah, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home. He was raised by his parents, Terry, and Kathy (Lastinger) Hatfield. He grew up in the Tomah and Necedah areas and was a member of the Necedah High School graduating Class of 2010. Jeff was a proud father of his two children, Makiah and Damion Hatfield. He loved to bring them camping and was always looking for new adventures for them. They were his life. Jeff was outgoing and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was proud of his family and always made time for others. He liked to spend his time riding snowmobiles, driving his cars, listening to music, and his family and friends. He really enjoyed working at Wabash in New Lisbon. Jeff was loved by many and will be sadly missed.