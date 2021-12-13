Hatzinger, Mary Ann

Mary was a graduate of Rio High School and Columbia County Normal with a Elementary School teachers degree and taught at Pleasure Hill School. She was united in marriage to Robert Hatzinger July 9, 1953 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Doylestown. Mary loved to watch birds, especially cardinals, bowling, reading, sewing, and traveling. During her travels, she went to all 48 continental states. While wintering in Texas for many years, she enjoyed meeting many new friends. She was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo.