Hatzinger, Robert J.

BARABOO - Robert J. Hatzinger, 90, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows. He was born March 18, 1930 in Columbus, the son of Clement and Minnie Hatzinger.
Bob married Mary Ann Wakeman July 9, 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After retirement at the age of 55, they moved to Southern Texas during the winter months to spend time together with his wife of 67 years. Bob also enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome and also formed a bond with friends while playing guitar at nursing homes.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann; daughters Diane Hatzinger, Kathy (John) Kaatz, and Karen Hatzinger; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Phillips, many nieces, nephews, and friends far and wide. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Hatzinger; brother Willard Hatzinger; and sisters Barbara Dollajack and Lucille Klipstein.
Private services will be held with burial in Pardeeville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, the American Legion, or the Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
