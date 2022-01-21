Hauck, Sr., Gerald Thomas "Jerry"

PORTAGE – Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Hauck, Sr., age 78, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on May 30, 1943, in Towner, N.D., the son of Adam and Helen (Kuhn) Hauck. He married Rose Tiemann on Nov. 28, 1964, in Milwaukee. He had worked as a salesman for Midwest Pattern in Quincey, Ill., and for Portage Casting and Mold, Inc. Jerry was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was a member of and Past Grand Knight of C. W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council #1637. Jerry also was a member of Portage Optimist Club, and the Portage Boat Club, where he had been the treasurer since 1995. Jerry always loved the outdoors, golfing and following his children’s and grandchildren’s sports. He liked to tinker and fix things and was always ready to help out his neighbors at Saddle Ridge.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; their children, Gerald (Sheila) Hauck, Jr., Ringle, Wis. and Denise (Ron) Grancorvitz, New Berlin; their grandchildren, Kaite (Eliot) Waddell, Austin (Ashley) Hauck, Nicholas Grancorvitz and Alysha Grancorvitz; step-grandchildren, Tyler Schmidt and Kyle Schmidt; great grandchildren, Harvey Waddell and Amelia Waddell; step-great-grandchildren, Carter Hansen and Jordyn Hansen; his brothers and sisters, Arleen Elliott, Ron (Gloria) Hauck, Darryl (Cynthony) Hauck, Janice (John) Acker, John (Karen) Hauck, and Lynette (Mike) Schlecht; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty (Everett) Loftesness; his brother, Dennis Hauck; and his brother-in-law, Tom Elliott.
A Memorial Mass will be at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH temporary location, 2562 Murphy Road, Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the church. The family kindly asks that masks be worn if attending the visitation or service.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Building Fund or the American Stroke Association.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Our House staff and Agrace for their special loving care of Jerry.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
