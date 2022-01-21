Hauck, Sr., Gerald Thomas "Jerry"

Jerry was born on May 30, 1943, in Towner, N.D., the son of Adam and Helen (Kuhn) Hauck. He married Rose Tiemann on Nov. 28, 1964, in Milwaukee. He had worked as a salesman for Midwest Pattern in Quincey, Ill., and for Portage Casting and Mold, Inc. Jerry was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was a member of and Past Grand Knight of C. W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council #1637. Jerry also was a member of Portage Optimist Club, and the Portage Boat Club, where he had been the treasurer since 1995. Jerry always loved the outdoors, golfing and following his children’s and grandchildren’s sports. He liked to tinker and fix things and was always ready to help out his neighbors at Saddle Ridge.