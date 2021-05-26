Haugh, Marilyn C.

MAUSTON - Marilyn C. Haugh, age 87, of Mauston, Wis. (formerly of Livingston, Wis.), died on May 23, 2021. She was the oldest of William and Juanita Richter and was born on May 2, 1934. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of New Lisbon High School and loved every minute of it. Marilyn was married to her high school sweetheart, Cleo K. Haugh, on June 17, 1951, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. She was a charter member of the New Lisbon Job's Daughters.

Marilyn loved people and loved to work. She worked 36 years for Harald Breier M.D., 17 years for Lands' End, and taught 15 years of night classes at the Vocational Technical College in Fennimore. She also had a floral shop with her friend, Jeanne. She knit, crocheted and sewed many a stitch. If there was a class offered, she took it. In retirement, she was into scrapbooking. Cleo and Marilyn loved to travel from coast to coast. She and Cleo loved to dance and spent many, many hours working in their flowers and yard. They loved playing cards with the Russarts. She was a loyal Iowa-Grant, Badgers and Packers fan. She never wavered when it came to Brett Favre or Tiger Woods. She never missed anything her three boys did – Gary, Josh and Jameson. She loved to go with her sister, Barbie, and her friend, Mary Kay.