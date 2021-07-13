Hauschild, Ute

Ute was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Judenburg, Austria, the daughter of Otto and Rosa Jud Donau. In 1963 Ute moved to Chicago, Ill., with her sister. On March 7, 1971, she married John Hauschild in Chicago. Ute worked for AC Nielsen as a bookkeeper. The couple moved and lived all over the world due to John being in the U.S. Air Force. Ute worked at AAFES as a supervisor in Mississippi and later went to floral design school in Chicago. They then settled in Waupun in 1987 where she worked at Waupun Florist. Her favorite job was being an "Oma" to her grandchildren. She loved her flowers, knitting and crocheting, taking nature road trips and most importantly, spending time with her family, who were her life.