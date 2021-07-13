Hauschild, Ute

WAUPUN - Ute Hauschild, 78, of Waupun, took her final breath July 9, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Waupun, with family by her side.
Ute was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Judenburg, Austria, the daughter of Otto and Rosa Jud Donau. In 1963 Ute moved to Chicago, Ill., with her sister. On March 7, 1971, she married John Hauschild in Chicago. Ute worked for AC Nielsen as a bookkeeper. The couple moved and lived all over the world due to John being in the U.S. Air Force. Ute worked at AAFES as a supervisor in Mississippi and later went to floral design school in Chicago. They then settled in Waupun in 1987 where she worked at Waupun Florist. Her favorite job was being an "Oma" to her grandchildren. She loved her flowers, knitting and crocheting, taking nature road trips and most importantly, spending time with her family, who were her life.
Ute is survived by her three children, Arnavaz Ute (Ahmed "Mujey") Mistry-Mujthaba, John C. (Jennifer) Hauschild Jr., and Corinne B. (John) Hauschild-Smet; two grandchildren, Jonathon (Paige) Hauschild and Josie Hauschild; four siblings, Hansi Donau, Barbel Bratkovich, Karin Donau, and Edwin Donau; and many nieces and nephews.
Ute was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, in 2014; a son, Micah; her parents; brothers, Otto Donau and Heimo Donau; and sisters, Ruth Frenzel and Rosa Oberlander.
Per her wishes, a private burial of her ashes will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
