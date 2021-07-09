Havens, Velda Jean Gasner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Velda Jean Gasner Havens passed away on July 2, 2021, with her loving family by her side in the comfort of her home in Grand Junction, Colo.
An interment service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m., at GRAND JUNCTION MEMORIAL GARDENS, with a celebration of life on Saturday, July 24. For her extended family and friends in San Diego, a second celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12 p.m., at SANTEE LAKES, California Space N.
Velda Jean was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Greenbush, Minn., to Gehard and Lora Nelson. They moved to Baraboo, Wis., during the Korean War in 1953. Velda enjoyed roller skating and playing in trees and the front yard with her siblings on Mulberry Street. They shared a wonderful family love and connection.
Velda had two amazing sons, Michael and Darien; five beautiful grandchildren, Dustin, Codi, Kyle, Kelsey and Taylor; and one adorable great-grandson, Nixon, who blessed her life with so much joy and love. The early days of Michael and Darien's lives were spent in Baraboo, Wis., until they moved to San Diego in the late 1970s. In California, they spent lots of their days at the Western Little League fields, Big Oak Ranch and Heartland Swim meets. In spring of 1981, Velda met Dave "Bloo" Havens, and he became the love of her life. Mama's Mink is where they spent a lot of time with their very close friends. As Dave puts it, "they will be married in their hearts forever." Anyone who knew Velda and Dave knew their love was pure, genuine and would last a lifetime.
In fall of 1997, Velda and Dave moved to Lamar, Colo. Then, in 2000, Velda graduated with her nursing degree and became a traveling nurse. For the next four years, she traveled from Colorado to Kansas helping deliver babies and worked in the ER helping in all areas of the hospital. In 2004 they moved to Grand Junction, which they called home for the past 15 years and where they met some amazing friends who have become family to them. Velda continued her nursing career at Mesa County Jail, where she met some wonderful people, and was able to retire in December 2019.
Velda Jean loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was a very loving, funny person who brightened everyone's day with her sense of humor, kisses and "I love you"s. She had a big presence about her, with an eccentric personality that will leave a mark on all our hearts forever.
Velda is survived by her sister, Cleo; brother, Mark (Sandi); sister, Eilleen (John); two sons, Michael and Darien (Heather); five grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany), Codi (Katie), Kyle, Kelsey (Nathan) and Taylor (Kimmy); one great-grandson, Nixon; and many nieces, nephews and friends that she called family. We will miss her beautiful soul. Rest in paradise, Velda Jean!
