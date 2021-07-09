Havens, Velda Jean Gasner

An interment service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m., at GRAND JUNCTION MEMORIAL GARDENS, with a celebration of life on Saturday, July 24. For her extended family and friends in San Diego, a second celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12 p.m., at SANTEE LAKES, California Space N.

Velda had two amazing sons, Michael and Darien; five beautiful grandchildren, Dustin, Codi, Kyle, Kelsey and Taylor; and one adorable great-grandson, Nixon, who blessed her life with so much joy and love. The early days of Michael and Darien's lives were spent in Baraboo, Wis., until they moved to San Diego in the late 1970s. In California, they spent lots of their days at the Western Little League fields, Big Oak Ranch and Heartland Swim meets. In spring of 1981, Velda met Dave "Bloo" Havens, and he became the love of her life. Mama's Mink is where they spent a lot of time with their very close friends. As Dave puts it, "they will be married in their hearts forever." Anyone who knew Velda and Dave knew their love was pure, genuine and would last a lifetime.