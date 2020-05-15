Havey, Gail Rose (Birschbach)

You were the love of my life. You were my partner, my fishing buddy. I didn't marry my best friend, but I ended up being married to my best friend. There is not a single person that I would rather spend a single minute of any day with than you.

My heart is broken; my sadness profound. The hardest thing for me to accept is that I will never hear your voice again, never see you again. You were the glue that held me together. I am in pieces now.

Gail is survived by our children, Christopher (Heather) Havey and Michelle (Joachim) Hanson. She was so delighted to be a GiGi to Atli and Elyse. She is further survived by her loving siblings: Clifford, Gloria (Ken) Kissinger, Grace (Rick) Glaunert, Ginger (Mark) Hintz, and Gwyn (Travis) Leu. Also by Mike's family: his mother, Mary, and siblings Margaret (Jim) Potratz, Thomas, Laura (Joe) Wagner, Dan (Jeannie) Havey, and Joe (Joan) Havey. Gail was also blessed with a great number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends who meant so much to her, especially her BFF Trish.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Karen, and her father-in-law, James.