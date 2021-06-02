Hawkins, Chester Ermon "Chip"

NEW LISBON - Chester Ermon "Chip" Hawkins, 76, of rural New Lisbon, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 28, 2021.

Chip was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Mauston, Wis. He was the son of Ermon Chester and Artress E. (Granger) Hawkins.

Chip was united in marriage to Eileen Schneider on Aug. 31, 1968. They adopted their gift from God, Robert "Bobby," on Nov. 21, 1973. They later divorced.

He graduated from Mauston High School in 1963. During high school he worked for several farmers. After high school his jobs included road construction and carpentry, and he worked for the Juneau County Highway Department. He also worked as an insurance agent. He later obtained his real estate brokers license and opened Hawkins Real Estate Service, which he owned and operated for over 25 years.

He also had a lifelong love of farming. This started as a young child when he would ride on the tractor with his Daddy. He purchased his own farm in his early 20s and continued farming every year thereafter. His late brother, Terry, and his son, Bobby, also helped with the farming.