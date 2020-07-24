Hawkins, Constance K. "Connie"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Constance "Connie" K. Hawkins, age 71, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Constance, daughter of Russ and Audrey (Hawkins) Miller was born Aug. 29, 1948. Connie worked for the Baraboo Schools as a teacher aid for over 20 years until her recent retirement.

Connie is survived by her children, Betsy, Geoff and Megan; grandson, Jaxon; brother, Daniel Hawkins as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Connie's wishes there will be no service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.