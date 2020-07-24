Hawkins, Constance K. "Connie"

BARABOO - Constance "Connie" K. Hawkins, age 71, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Constance, daughter of Russ and Audrey (Hawkins) Miller was born Aug. 29, 1948. Connie worked for the Baraboo Schools as a teacher aid for over 20 years until her recent retirement.
Connie is survived by her children, Betsy, Geoff and Megan; grandson, Jaxon; brother, Daniel Hawkins as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Connie's wishes there will be no service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)