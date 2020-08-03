Hawkins, William "Bill" Everett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FT. MYERS, Fla. - William "Bill" Everett Hawkins, age 96, of Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Bill was born on Oct. 22, 1923, in Oconto, the son of Everett and Marion (Menes) Hawkins. After moving to Baraboo at the age of five, Bill graduated from Baraboo High School and enlisted in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He proudly served in the 33rd Photo Reconnaissance Squadron in Europe. After the war, he relocated to Kenosha where he met and married Edna Mae Hallen. Married 61 years, they loved to travel and attended every World War II squadron reunion until they were not physically able.

Bill worked in construction as a member of the Laborer's Union, retired, and then worked for AMC Motors (Chrysler). After this second retirement, they moved to Ft. Myers, Fla.

Bill always made time for his family and friends and loved to hunt and fish. His greatest love was to tell stories. All clean jokes and tailored to the individual.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; three brothers, Eugene, Russell (Audrey) and Robert (Marge) of Baraboo; two sisters, Lois (Louis) Borck of Wisconsin Dells, Charlene Schulz of Reedsburg; and his son, Keith of Kenosha.