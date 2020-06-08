Hawley, Sandra K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE – Sandra K. Hawley, age 74, of rural Pardeeville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.

Sandy was born on July 12, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Hatcher) Fuller. She attended Comstock and Marcellon Schools and graduated from Pardeeville High School. Sandy farmed with her husband, Eldon Hawley. She was the treasurer for Columbia County Homemakers for several years.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Robert R. (Sharon) Fuller, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eldon.

Respecting Sandy's wishes, there will be no services.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.