Hawley, Sandra K.

PARDEEVILLE – Sandra K. Hawley, age 74, of rural Pardeeville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
Sandy was born on July 12, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Hatcher) Fuller. She attended Comstock and Marcellon Schools and graduated from Pardeeville High School. Sandy farmed with her husband, Eldon Hawley. She was the treasurer for Columbia County Homemakers for several years.
Sandy is survived by her brother, Robert R. (Sharon) Fuller, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eldon.
Respecting Sandy's wishes, there will be no services.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
