Hayes, Robert "Bob"
Hayes, Robert "Bob"

FOX LAKE—Robert “Bob” R. Hayes, 78, of Fox Lake passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.

A visitation for Bob will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and on Wednesday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Jim Fickes (Bob’s cousin) officiating. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hayes Resort t-shirts and bring you favorite happy memories along to share.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

