Hayes, Robert "Bob"

A visitation for Bob will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and on Wednesday, July 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Jim Fickes (Bob’s cousin) officiating. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hayes Resort t-shirts and bring you favorite happy memories along to share.