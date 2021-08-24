Hayes, Steven L. Sr.

Visitation for Steve will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. There will also be visitation at church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fox Lake on Monday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery on a later date.

Steven Lee Hayes was born on March 29, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Gerald W. and Geraldine L. (nee Reck) Hayes. He was baptized at Gesu Church in Milwaukee and grew up at Immaculate Conception Church and School in Milwaukee. Steve served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and was stationed in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966. On April 29, 1967, Steve was united in marriage with Karen Mae McDermid at St. Alexander Church in Milwaukee. He worked as an accountant for 30 years at Libby McNeil and Libby/Seneca Foods. He also served as a chaplain for Mercy Hospice/Agrace Hospice. On July 23, 2004, Steve was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Madison and served at Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville, Wis. He incarnated into the Milwaukee Arch Diocese in 2016 and was currently serving since 2012 at Annunciation Parish in Fox Lake and St. Joseph in Waupun. Steve previously served on the Jaycee's board of directors in Hartford. He was a member of the Lincoln Fellowship of Wisconsin, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. Steve was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and the St. Vincent DePaul Society St. Katharine Drexel Conference.