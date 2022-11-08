Sept. 16, 1930—Nov. 4, 2022

MAYVILLE—Hazel M. Benter, age 92, of Mayville, WI, was welcomed by her loving Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI.

Funeral services for Hazel will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, WI with Rev. Richard Collier officiating. Visitation for Hazel will be on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mayville, WI.

Hazel was born on September 16, 1930, to August and Henrietta (Schmidt) Schwantes in the Tn Hubbard, WI. Hazel was united in marriage to the love of her life, Louis Benter, on August 25, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI. Hazel was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Hazel was employed at various places over the years including Ryser Cheese, AP Grocery, and Piggly Wiggly. She worked for many years and retired from Mayville Metal. Hazel was famous for her delicious Christmas cutout cookies. She was a member of the Mayville Legion Auxiliary. Hazel loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with them and supported her grandchildren at all their sporting events.

Hazel is survived by her husband, Louis Benter; her son, Gary (Laurie) Benter; grandchildren: Melissa Benter, Katie Vaughn; great-grandchildren: Addison and Lillian. Hazel is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Prairie Ridge and Hospice Home of Hope for all the care given to Hazel.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family.