Hazel Patchin, 96, Portage

PORTAGE - Hazel M. Patchin, age 96, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Divine Rehabilitation in Lodi.

Hazel was born on Feb. 21, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Bonnie (Rasmussen) Gerstenkorn. She married Byron Patchin on March 4, 1944 in Wyocena Township. Hazel was a very active and a lifelong member at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Portage. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary, The American Legion Auxiliary, Homemakers Club, 4-H, and the Farm Bureau as well as holding civic positions in the Township of Wyocena. Hazel was very proud of and lived for her family. Speaking of her 8 children, she often said, "There were no two alike."

Hazel is survived by her children; Sue (William) Brown of St. George, Utah, Faye (Philip) Benkert of DeForest, Byron Patchin of Beaver Dam, Ariz., Bruce (Rita) Patchin, of Mesquite, Nev., Wayne (Jan) Patchin of Melbourne, Fla., Rory (Karen) Patchin of Roselle, Ill., Craig Patchin of Chicago, Ill., and Sean (Ying) Patchin of Verona; 23 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren; her sister, Kay (Walter) Gjavenis of Portage, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Byron Patchin, and her brothers, Edward, Paul and Marion Gerstenkorn.