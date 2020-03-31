Hazel Ruth Kuntz, age 85, of Waupun

Hazel Ruth Kuntz (nee Veenendaal) passed away March 29, 2020, at the age of 85 years. She was born on a farm in Fond Du Lac to James and Berdena (TenPas) Veenendaal on July 30, 1934. After spending her first year on the farm, Hazel spent the rest of her time in Waupun, graduating high school in 1952. She went on to graduate from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1955 as a registered nurse. Hazel worked at the local hospital for 30 years, ending her career as a Nursing Supervisor. In her spare time, she would bowl in the winter and golf in the summer. She would have said she was never good at either, but truly enjoyed the company. She was fortunate to attend state and national bowling tournaments, and loved golfing at the local golf club in Horicon. She took great joy in knitting christening gowns and afghans for her grandchildren.
Hazel is survived by her children, Richard (Laurie) Kuntz, of Juneau, David (Betty Aschaker) Kuntz of Clyman, and Elizabeth (Bryan) Erlwig of Port Washington; her grandchildren, Adam (Katie) Kuntz, Danielle (Eric) Burich, Stephanie Kuntz (fiancé Andy Adamietz), Amy (Travis) Kornely, and Andrew Erlwig (special friend, Samantha). Her great-grandchildren, Adam, Jr. (AJ) and Nova Kuntz, Sawyer and Bennett Burich, Kendall Kornely, and one on the way. Special other family, Bobbi (Jared) Kohn, Bonnie Niemuth (Mike G.), Bill (Jamie) Niemuth, Haily, Mason, Ava, Caleb and Jada. Hazel is also survived by her sister, Marilyn (John) Meyer of Waupun, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kuntz in 1986; infant son, Charles, and infant daughter, Kay Lynn; her parents; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Private services will be held.
BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME, Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be placed on our website; www.berndt-ledesma.com
