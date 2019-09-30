REEDSBURG/LAKE DELTON - Hazel D. Blakeslee Seamans, age 91, of Reedsburg, formerly of Lake Delton, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Our House Senior Living. She was born on Jan. 19, 1928, in the Town of Washington, Sauk County, the daughter of Harvey and Dawnine (Risley) Blakeslee. On Sept. 19, 1968, she was married to Percy Seamans and they were married for 50 years. Hazel was a graduate of Lime Ridge High School. She became a beautician and worked many years in Madison and Reedsburg. Hazel was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Reedsburg. She enjoyed her visit to the Holy Land. She was also very talented at crafts, sewing, baking and gardening.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Blakeslee; her sister-in-law, Bernice (Tony) Matyas; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy, on Dec. 27, 2018; two brothers, Frank and Phillip; two sisters, Marsha Blakeslee and Delores Swibold; and her niece, Gina Blakeslee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Bob Brandhagen officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
